Retail chains Blokker and Intertoys are preparing to start scanning coronavirus access passes if the government implements a 2G or 3G access policy for non-essential stores. Kiosks where customers have to scan their QR codes before entering were spotted in stores from both chains.

Photos of these kiosks were shared online on Thursday evening, causing unrest, especially among unvaccinated people.

Intertoys en Blokker hebben al vast een test gedaan, voor als straks de QR code ook voor winkels gaat gelden, walgelijk 🤢 pic.twitter.com/wfXV6xuZZh — Renaatje79 (@Renaatjez79) November 25, 2021

A spokesperson for Blokker told RTL Nieuws that the kiosks were placed as a test to prepare for possible government measures. They have since been removed. "We are preparing for all possible measures that the government could take. This kiosk - which is not in use and has since been removed - is part of that. After all, the government has repeatedly indicated that it is seriously considering a 2G or 3G policy for non-essential stores."

"As we have often stated, our stores are safe and not a demonstrable source of contamination," the Blokker spokesperson said to the broadcaster. "We want to continue to serve all our customers as best as possible, but we are also obliged to comply with applicable laws and regulations. This kiosk is, as said, nothing more than a preparation of what might come."

Intertoys said on Twitter that the kiosk is only a preparation. "The QR code check and additional measures will only be implemented when the government announces this."

The 2G policy allows access to people vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19. The 3G policy also allows access to people who tested negative for the coronavirus. A legislative amendment is needed to implement the 2G policy. The bill to do so is currently being considered in parliament.