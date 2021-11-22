This year is well on its way to becoming an absolute record year for mergers and acquisitions in the Netherlands. A massive 495 mergers and acquisitions happened in the country in the first half of this year, 55 percent more than the same period in 2020, AD reports based on figures from KPMG consultancy.

The consultancy firm expects the transactions in the second half of the year also to top last year.

Several takeovers and mergers in the Netherlands made headlines this year. Philips sold its household appliances division for 4.4 billion euros, for example. And private equity firm Apax Partners and the American growth investor Warburg Pincus bought T-Mobile Netherlands for over 5 billion euros.

The global markets are also seeing an increase in mergers and acquisitions, though not as strong as in the Netherlands. Worldwide, the number of deals increased by 42 percent in the first six months of 2021.