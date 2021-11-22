Comparing coronavirus measures and war situations and the Holocaust is hurtful and painful for war victims and their relatives. The war museums and remembrance centers note "with increasing astonishment" that a small group of compatriots is increasingly making these comparisons. While coronavirus measures are disproportionate to, for example, destroying a large group of people simply because of who they are, the museums said in an open letter.

The letter was published by the board of the Foundation of Museums and Remembrance Centers 40 - 45 (SMH), to which the fifteen largest museums and 30 smaller museums and remembrance centers are affiliated. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the National Committee for 4 and 5 May and Ministers also warned that comparison with the Second World War is not valid. In recent months, however, such comparisons have been heard more and more, SMH noted.

SMH recognizes that the coronavirus measures can lead to vigorous discussions and demonstrations. "The fact that all these opinions can be expressed and heard underlines once again the freedom in which we live," said the foundation board. "We have the rule of law and freedom. None of this was the case during the war years. Entire population groups were massacred, there was forced labor, and those who protested could be imprisoned, tortured, or executed without trial."

"The measures against the coronavirus affect us all, including the war museums and memorial centers. The pandemic and the measures are far-reaching and bring uncertainty and emotions with them. This naturally leads to differences of opinion," according to the SMH. The foundation calls for discussion without downplaying the "unprecedented suffering of the previous generation."