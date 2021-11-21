The public needs to comply better with the current coronavirus measures and coronavirus infections need to fall this week fundamentally; otherwise, we are steering towards a lockdown that will last all winter, said Hubert Bruls. The Nijmegen mayor also serves as chair of the country’s Security Council. He was interviewed on the program Buitenhof on Sunday.

Bruls said he is disappointed in how poorly the current coronavirus measures are being observed. He indicated that he did not wish to close everything up, "but if you look at the latest figures, I'm disappointed with that too."

According to Bruls, the upcoming week will be critically important. "If there is not a real decrease in the number of infections, then we are heading for a lockdown all winter," Bruls said.

Virologist Marion Koopmans was also on Buitenhof on Sunday. According to her, the current coronavirus measures have had no effect for the time being. "The number of new coronavirus cases must be reduced, but we are not seeing that happen. If we continue down this path, the healthcare system will not be able to handle it," she said.

According to the virologist, complete and total lockdowns would not be necessary in the winter if the current measures are observed.

The Outbreak Management Team will issue a new advisory statement to the Cabinet about how to proceed with their coronavirus policy, particularly after December 3.