A young dead spectacled caiman was found in the Reeshofpark in Tilburg on Thursday.

Police are still investigating who dumped the dead reptile in the park.

The Caiman's natural habitat is in Central and the northern part of South America. A fully grown male Caiman can grow up to 2.5 meters long and weigh 40 kilos. The dead Caiman found in Tilburg had not yet reached adulthood.

The Caiman is a member of the Alligatoridae family. Although similar in appearance, the Caiman's long, slender teeth and lack of bony septum between the nostrils sets them apart from alligators.

Caimans typically hunt fish, but also consume small mammals, reptiles and insects.