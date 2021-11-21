A 21-year-old man died after he was attacked in an apartment on the Damsport in Groningen Saturday night. Despite efforts to resuscitate the victim, he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the homicide.

Police rushed to the scene after a report of an attack at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. "Shortly after, we encountered a person with serious injuries in the apartment," police said, according to RTV Noord.

Officers found a long knife outside the apartment, according to RTV Noord. It was not known if the knife found is indeed the murder weapon.