On Saturday, an association looking to go for a swim discovered that the pool, 't Bun, in Urk was vandalized with swastikas and anti-coronavirus policy text, Omroep Flevoland reported.

On the outside of the swimming hall, someone had written "for unvaccinated forbidden" and "Nazis welcome." The text was likely intended to compare the government's coronavirus policy to the Nazi regime. The swastikas and text have since been removed.

It has been mandatory for the past two weeks to show a Covid access pass to enter the pool. Some of the visitors to the pool were angry that they now had to show a QR code to enter the sports facility.

The manager of 't Bun already decided only to open the doors to the public on Tuesdays after some visitors continuously caused commotion at the entrance.

Many in Urk distrust the Cabinet's approach to the coronavirus policy. The municipality has the lowest vaccination percentage in the country at 32 percent.

It is unclear if a protest against the coronavirus restrictions will still take place in Urk Saturday evening. In an open letter, the municipality called for parents and teachers to stop young people from participating in the protest. "Help us stand stong and turn the tide together. Help us save these young people from throwing away their own future," the municipal council wrote in the letter.