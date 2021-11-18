Parliament wants vaccinated people who get infected with the coronavirus to lose their coronavirus access pass for the duration of the period that they have to isolate. A majority in parliament supported a motion calling on the Cabinet to update its CoronaCheck app to this effect, RTL Nieuws reports.

The coronavirus access pass, usually displayed as a QR code on the CoronaCheck app, shows that someone is vaccinated, recently recovered from a coronavirus infection, or tested negative for Covid-19. Currently, people who got a QR code for vaccination can still use it to go to restaurants or events, for example, even if they tested positive for the coronavirus. There they can infect others. Parliament wants to prevent that.

In a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge advised against the motion. According to him, it is difficult to arrange from a privacy point of view. Adapting the app in this way would require a "central database" of QR codes so that a positive test can automatically link to a QR code, he said. And that would take the anonymity out of it.

