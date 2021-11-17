A large garage with space for 8,800 bicycles will be built under the eastern railroad tracks of Amsterdam Central Station. There will also be 450 shared bicycles available at the location.

The new parking facility will open in 2030. Its construction is part of the renovation of the station, which started at the end of last year. The project is scheduled to take about ten years.

It is a collaboration between the city of Amsterdam, railroad infrastructure firm ProRail, the NS, and the Amsterdam Public Transportation Region. The NS will operate the new facility.

More and more travelers will use Amsterdam Centraal in the future, according to the project organizers. Half of them will use a bicycle to get to the station. With the opening of this new parking facility, the city's Central Station will have space to park 22,000 bicycles in total.