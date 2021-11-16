A small majority of the Netherlands population (55 percent) supports the 2G coronavirus access system in principle, according to a survey by I&O Research among 2,207 people for NOS. In the 2G system, only people vaccinated against Covid-19 or who recovered from a coronavirus infection can access the catering industry and events. A negative test will not be enough to get a QR code on the CoronaCheck app.

Twelve percent of respondents were neutral about the 2G policy. And 31 percent were against it. The resistance is greatest among voters for Christian parties SGP (only 7 percent in favor) and ChristenUnie (30 percent), and far-right party FvD (10 percent in favor). Remarkably, voters for other far-right party PVV support the 2G system, with 60 percent in favor.

Young people up to age 35 and people with an ethnic minority background are also against the 2G system, with only 35 and 37 percent supporting the policy. These groups include relatively large numbers of unvaccinated people.

The researchers also asked respondents about the stricter measures the Cabinet implemented on Saturday, including the earlier closure of shops and restaurants and the advice to receive no more than four guests at home. Thirty-three percent said that more stringent measures are needed, and 28 percent want to relax measures.

The researchers also noted that the government is losing support for its coronavirus policy, among vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike. For the first time since I&O started this survey in March last year, a majority (57 percent) has little to no confidence in the government policy. In October, that was still 36 percent, and 64 percent saying they trust the government's approach to dealing with the pandemic.