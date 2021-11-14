The most expensive rental house currently available to the public in Amsterdam went on the market last week. The Herengracht canal house, represented by real estate agency Prestige Housing, is listed at 16,000 euros per month. The sale of a house like this is not uncommon, but a rental listing for an entire home of this caliber is rare.

"I've been doing this for fourteen years and have never seen anything like it before," said Prestige Housing owner Manuela Uijtdewilligen in an interview with AD.

The canal house listing can be viewed on popular housing website Funda, and showings are made by appointment only. The building at Herengracht 233 is 475 square meters spread across four stories. The residence has three kitchens, four bedrooms, and a basement apartment intended for someone affiliated with the household, like a nanny or chauffeur.

A parking space is not included with the rental property, so a separate location is required for any vehicles.

This monumental listing comes at the same time as the country is suffering a devastating housing crisis. Home prices are on the rise, with some estimates pegging the increase at an average of 313 euros per day. There is a shortage of affordable rental accommodations, and first-time home buyers are often squeezed out of the market by real estate investors.

In October, seven thousand people gathered in Rotterdam to protest the housing crisis. The month prior, 15,000 people attended a demonstration in Amsterdam, and dozens of people were arrested attempting to squat a building there.

The crisis has had a particularly negative impact on students at the start of several academic years in a row, particularly earlier this year. In September, 150 students at the University of Groningen (RUG) occupied a campus building to protest the lack of housing. Hundreds of others identified themselves as effectively homeless.