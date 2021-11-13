Each region of the Netherlands will experience different weather conditions on Saturday. Thunder is expected in the northeast, western and central regions. The southern part of the country will have cloud cover and rain. The north will likely be dry and even partly sunny, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Temperatures will peak at 13 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with a low ranging between 6 and 9. "Winds will shift from southwest to northwest during the day and will be light to moderate. Winds along the southwest coast are still quite strong," said the organization’s weather service. Rain showers were also possible, particularly in the south.

The outlook from Sunday onward is cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees, dipping as low as 8 degrees. The weather will continue to be “calm and dry with quite a lot of clouds and a maximum close to the long-term average.”

This calm pattern will be broken on Wednesday by light showers and stronger winds. Temperatures will drop slightly next week. The lowest projected temperature is four degrees on Tuesday, according to the KMNI.

Towards the end of next week and into the following week, the weather will be “hit and miss,” with a higher chance the temperature will be below average.