There is space for improvement in checking Covid access passes, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer. A recent poll showed that less than half of visitors to cinemas were asked to show ID together with their QR code. On average, seven out of ten visitors had their Covid access pass checked.

It is mandatory to check identification when scanning the QR code in the CoronaCheck app to prove that the details match. There has been a market for fake QR codes, which often go undetected without ID checks.

The government has been consulting with business organizations on how to improve the checks.

The Cabinet wants the Covid access pass to play an essential role in combating infections soon. The government wants to extend the Covid access pass to more sectors and allow employers to ask their employees for a QR code. The Eerste and Tweede Kamer must first agree to the changes.

The Cabinet wants only people vaccinated against Covid-19 and people who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection to access certain places, such as events. The so-called 2G scheme can also apply, for example, to the catering industry. Entrepreneurs may also admit unvaccinated people using a 3G strategy, but everyone must have a fixed seat. A change in legislation first also needs to be made to enforce a 2G scheme.