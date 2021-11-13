Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 1,790 people with Covid-19 on Saturday. That figure was 28 percent higher compared to a week earlier. Another 28 percent increase would put the total at close to 2,300.

The current figure is the highest it has been since May 21. It included 365 patients in intensive care units, 12 more than on Friday after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The other 1,425 were being treated in regular care units, a net increase of 23.

“There are no signs that the increase in COVID hospital occupancy is decreasing,” patient coordination office LCPS said.

Hospitals admitted 267 people with the disease between Friday and Saturday afternoon, including 39 sent directly to an intensive care unit. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to 225 total daily patient admissions, 29 of whom required immediate intensive care.

A total of 1,574 patients with Covid-19 were admitted during the past seven days, a 21 percent increase compared to 1,304 the previous weeklong period. An estimated 206 people were sent directly to an ICU this past week, compared to 166 the week prior.