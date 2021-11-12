The Dutch Cabinet wants to restrict the coronavirus access pass system to only those who are vaccinated against Covid-19, or who were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and recovered from it. The Cabinet will begin preparing the system to launch after the Netherlands concludes three week of lockdown-like measures set to be announced Friday night, according to broadcaster NOS.

The access pass restriction, known as the 2G system, makes it impossible for people who have tested negative for the coronavirus to generate a QR code to enter locations where the access pass is required. This currently includes catering businesses, but also event locations, business conference and trade show venues.

The controversial measure was debated intensively at a meeting of Cabinet members on Thursday night. It requires a complicated change in law that could require the consent of a majority of Members of Parliament before it launches.

The plan is likely to be announced at a press conference with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge at 7 p.m. on Friday.