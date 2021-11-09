Netherlands households with average energy consumption and a variable rate will likely pay over 20 euros more per month more on energy next year. Broadcaster NOS came to this conclusion after speaking to the three largest energy companies in the Netherlands, which together control over three-quarters of the Dutch market.

Two of the three companies gave NOS insight into the price increases on variable rates they're expecting for January 1. The companies asked to remain anonymous for competitive reasons and stressed that the gas market could still move in the coming weeks.

Company 1 expects an about 60 euros increase in the monthly energy costs for the average household, which consumes 1,500 m3 gas and 3,300 kWh electricity per year.

The government earmarked 3 billion euros to cut energy taxes for a year to compensate for the high gas price. For company 1, this yields about 40 euros per month per household. So in net terms, the average family will pay about 20 euros per month extra at company 1.

Company 2 also expects an increase of about 60 euros per month. But it expects that the cut to energy taxes will yield about 35 euros per month per household. In net terms, the average family can expect a price increase of about 25 euros per month at company two.

Both companies stressed that these are just estimations, as the situation on the international gas market can still change in the coming weeks and affect price increases. It is also possible that other, smaller companies will charge higher rates.

Not all Netherlands households will face energy price increases next year. More than half of households have a permanent contract with their energy company and will only notice a change in their bills when they have to renew their contract. In fact, many people will get a little "Christmas bonus" from the government because of the reduction in energy tax, which will result in their energy bill decreasing.