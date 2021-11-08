The Gasunie and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate signed a contract to construct a heat pipeline from the port of Rotterdam to The Hague. Eventually, 120,000 homes will be connected to this heat pipeline - preventing a lot of CO2 emissions as these homes won't be connected to the gas network for heating, Financieele Dagblad reports.

Gasunie, owned by the Dutch State, previously reported it would invest at least 400 million euros in the heat pipeline, called WarmtelinQ. The pipeline consists of two pipes with a diameter of 70 centimeters. Water heated in the port of Rotterdam will flow through one pipe to The Hague. And the second pipe will lead the cooled water back to the port. In The Hague, the large pipe can be connected to small heat networks. Gasunie expects construction to be completed in 2025.

"With this pipeline, a maximum of 120,000 homes can be supplied with residual heat that would otherwise remain unused," said Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate.

The city of The Hague is not very enthusiastic about the plans, with a majority in the city council investigating whether it can still appeal against the arrival of the pipeline. They have concerns bout the preservation and restoration of greenery after construction, according to FD. They also want more room for other sustainable heat projects and adequate compensation for entrepreneurs. There is also doubt about the sustainability of using residual heat from fossil fuels used in the port.