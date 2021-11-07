"I am not under the impression that we have to be dissatisfied with the first day," chair of the Security Council and Nijmegen mayor Hubert Bruls on Saturday evening in Nieuwsuur about the first day of stricter coronavirus measures. The Netherlands introduced new restrictions on Saturday due to rising number of infections.

"Everyone seems to be convinced by the disturbing numbers that this has to be done. It is sticking with these measures or taking up even more serious ones," Bruls said.

The stricter measures include, for example, a QR code from the CoronaCheck app must be displayed in more places, including at gyms and on café terraces. Additionally, face masks have to be worn in more locations, such as supermarkets and retail stores. When asked whether the government will announce stricter measures next Friday, Bruls said that this "is in the hands of all of us."

"Everything seems to be going very smoothly," said a spokesperson for the retail stores' association, INretail. According to INretail, it is important to follow corona measures, in order to stop the sharp increase in infection numbers.

Chair of the Amsterdam department for the Royal Hospitality Union, Pim Evers, said the hospitality industry in the capital city is checking QR codes more diligently. "I see an upward trend across the board," Evers said. The municipality of Amsterdam had previously announced that it would increase enforcement of the coronavirus pass and urged the catering industry to check visitors for the QR code.

Sports associations reported that the checks on the coronavirus pass went without major problems on Saturday. "It went well," Floris Heuer member of the sports association Kampong in Utrecht said. "People are understanding and friendly." They were also relieved that the coronavirus pass does not apply to outdoor amateur sports, as the Cabinet initially intended.

How well people comply with the regulations and how the figures develop will be decisive. Chair of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) Jaap van Dissel had the same message earlier this week. He stated that people's behavior would be critical for the OMT's recommendation on Wednesday to the Cabinet.

"If nothing works, then you have to take into account that the discussion will automatically turn on lockdown-like measures," Bruls said. "I want to tell everyone who criticizes the coronavirus pass: it this or we have to close again. We shouldn't want that all together."