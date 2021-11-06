Since Saturday, the Ministry of Health can not only block fraudulent QR codes from the Netherlands but also fake codes from abroad. Some websites illegally offer fake QR codes.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge arranged an emergency regulation on Friday that allows access passes from abroad to be blocked if they are misused.

People use fake QR codes to enter places where they are obliged to show a coronavirus pass. From Saturday, people have to show a QR code to access a larger number of locations due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

De Jonge wanted the regulation to prevent the misuse of QR codes as much as possible. "Entering somewhere with a QR code that is not yours is punishable. It is also irresponsible; you are taking a risk with the health of someone else," De Jonge said on Twitter.

In addition, the Ministry of Health filed a report on Friday against one of the sites that offers fake QR codes. A spokesperson from the Health Ministry said the site and the codes have since been blocked.

More and more phony QR codes are being offered abroad, but it has not been possible to take them down until now.

People get a green tick with their QR code if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, recovered from the illness, or recently tested negative for the coronavirus. Only then are they allowed in somewhere. From November 6, people who, for example, want to exercise indoors or go to a cultural activity must also show a coronavirus pass.