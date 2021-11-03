Thick fog is causing poor visibility in many places in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning that fog can reduce visibility to less than 200 meters in some areas.

The fog warning applies to all provinces except Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Zeeland, and the Wadden Islands. "Dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility," the meteorological institute warned. Drivers should adjust their speed and keep a safe following distance.

"By midday, the fog will dissolve, clouds will increase, and light rain may begin in the southeast," says the weather service. Rain will drift inland from the coasts over the western provinces. This region will experience an alternation of cloudy skies and sunshine with a maximum of 7 degrees Celsius. Moving inland, the temperatures could reach 11 degrees.

On Thursday morning, residents of the Netherlands can expect heavy clouds and possibly fog in the morning and night. Afternoon temperatures this day are projected to rise slightly above average.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all have a 60% chance of precipitation. On Sunday, this figure drops to 40%. Temperatures continue to rise on the weekend with a maximum of 14 degrees and a minimum of 6 degrees.