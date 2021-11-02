The coronavirus access pass needs to be better observed, monitored, and enforced. The mayors and caretaker Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus (Justice) decided that after the Security Council meeting in Utrecht on Monday evening. Compliance is lagging in some catering establishments and sports canteens, said Grapperhaus. "That has to change because we want to stay away from a heavy package of measures. We have a common goal: to prevent healthcare from becoming overloaded, protect vulnerable people, and fight the virus as best as possible."



The Cabinet will decide on new coronavirus measures on Tuesday. The mayors that chair the 25 security regions have an advisory role in this regard. The Cabinet is also discussing several steps not yet regulated by law, such as using coronavirus access passes at work. "We have to make a decision about that in order to change the law."

The mayors did not want to speculate on the new package of measures on Monday evening. Face masks may return in public indoor spaces and contact profession. The coronavirus access pass will likely also be mandatory in gyms and swimming pools, among other places.

On top of that, the mayors want to "increase their efforts," as mayor Hubert Bruls of Nijmegen described it. Initially, they mainly want to inform entrepreneurs and sports clubs about the rules and offer them help. "That does not have to be an enforcer, but can also be assistance in the form of a host lady at the door," said Bruls, chairman of the Security Council.

According to him, enforcement is only the final step. "If people really don't listen, we take action. Then there is a fine or, in the worst case, a closure. We don't start with enforcement. Let's help each other and make sure the system works. Let's do everything we can to prevent new lockdown situations."