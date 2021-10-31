Chair of the Security and Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls said he wishes to introduce the 1.5-meter distance rule at the workplace.

A change in legislation would be required, Bruls said on Buitenhof on Sunday. If it went according to him, the changes would be implemented "sooner rather than later."

The current coronavirus situation with an increasing number of infections and hospital admissions calls for more robust measures, according to Bruls. "We have more interest in robust measures than very small ones."

He said he understands people who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. He also respects if it goes against people's principles, but according to him, public health generally outweighs what individuals want.

The Security Council will meet on Monday. The 25 mayors from each security region will then consider the package of measures the Cabinet plans to present on Tuesday. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge and Minister of Justice Ferd Grapperhaus will join the meeting.

Nothing is officially known yet about the concrete measures the Cabinet plans to introduce in the fight against the coronavirus. The Cabinet will hold a press conference on Tuesday. At the last press conference, in mid-September, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that the coronavirus measures would be relaxed.

Since then, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients has risen again sharply. The coronavirus policy is currently aimed at protecting the vulnerable and limiting the pressure on the healthcare system, the Cabinet stated in the past. De Jonge acknowledged earlier this week that the figures look worse than expected, meaning the extra measures are necessary.