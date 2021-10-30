Health officials in the Netherlands recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections between Friday and Saturday morning, according to raw data from the RIVM. That pushed the seven-day moving average up 5 percent to 6,847, the 27th consecutive day the figure has increased. The average was 47 percent higher compared to last Saturday.

About 16.2 percent of people tested by the GGD from October 22 - 28 received a positive diagnosis for the infection. That rate has climbed consistently since dipping to 7.3 percent during the third week of September. The rate was at a point similar to the peak of the Delta variant wave of infections in mid-July.

Since the start of the month, the average number of people reporting to the GGD for a coronavirus test has also nearly doubled, with nearly 37,200 tested on a daily basis during the past week.

The most new infections were found in Amsterdam (322), The Hague (221), and Rotterdam (208), according to Saturday’s data. To date, 2,108,549 coronavirus infections have been registered in the Netherlands.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 1,042 people with Covid-19 on Saturday afternoon, an increase of two percent in a day. Combined, the hospital total has gone up by 48 percent in a week. A similar increase would put the figure close to 1,549.The hospital tally rose for the 22nd consecutive day, driven largely by an increase in patients in regular care departments. Those hospital wards were treating 824 people, 20 more than on Friday after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The intensive care units were treating the other 218 Covid-19 patients, a net increase of one.

Some 152 people with the coronavirus disease were admitted into care during the preceding 24 hours, including 13 sent to an ICU. That put the seven-day average up to 137 patient admissions, including 18 sent to an intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have gone up 39 percent in a week, with 962 people admitted the past seven days. The previous weeklong period saw 693 admissions in total.