Miscommunication among medical professionals had led to medical errors in a number of cases, the AD reported. In the past two years, medical professionals made or nearly made a mistake on one in five hospital patients.

A study by the Patient Federation Netherlands among 7,800 members showed that a mistake indeed occurred by around 13 percent of hospital patients. Approximately one-third of these patients suffered temporary or permanent damages due to the error.

Patients said in around one-quarter of cases; the mistakes occurred due to miscommunication. Two-thirds believed medical professions could have prevented the mistakes.



"We often hear from patients that they think healthcare providers communicate too little among each other or that they have not seen the medical file. Here, there is room for improvement," director of the Patient Federation Netherlands, Dianda Veldman, said to the AD.

Velman emphasized that many hospitals are doing their best, but there is no room for mistakes. "People need to trust that they are in safe hands in hospital," Veldman said.

Only around 13 percent of patients who sustained injuries due to medical mistakes filed a complaint. Many were not mentally or physically able to take the necessary steps.

A false diagnosis or distribution of the wrong medication were the most common faults made. Patients reported poorly stitched wounds, operations in the wrong place and allergic reactions to the wrong medication.

Around 85 percent of respondents said it was also up to patients to make sure hospital staff do not make an error. The vast majority said the hospital needs to do everything in its power from a mistake occurring in the first place.