The Ministry of Public Health is investigating a valid coronavirus access pass QR code issued in the name of Adolf Hitler. A cybercriminal created this QR code as proof that he can make valid access passes under any name, RTL Nieuws reports. They told the broadcaster that they could make QR codes from France and Poland, which can also be used in the Netherlands as they are European codes.

The Dutch Health Ministry is trying to figure out exactly how this QR code was created. There are various possible scenarios, including that the culprit works for the health service in Poland or France. But according to RTL, the Ministry is mainly concerned that the secret keys of the French and Polish QR codes were stolen. If that happened, all the QR codes from those countries would have to be reissued.

There is no evidence that the Dutch secret keys were stolen, according to the broadcaster.

RTL contacted the person who made the Hitler QR code through a forum where they offer their services. They told the broadcaster that they could create a QR code for any name, charging 300 euros for this service. They also said that they could only make QR codes from Poland and France.

The QR codes are used for coronavirus access passes in the Netherlands. These passes, which show that you are vaccinated against Covid-19, recovered from an infection, or tested negative for the coronavirus within the past 24 hours, are required to access the hospitality, cultural, and events industries.