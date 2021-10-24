The municipality wants to cement the priority of bikes over cars on the Spuistraat and the Haarlemmerdijk and -straat, AT5 and NH Nieuws reported. The city district committee wants to create more space for pedestrians.

In plans presented by the city district committee, cyclists will remain on the main road in the Spuistraat and cars will completely disappear from the picture on the Haarlemmerdijk.

The city district committee saw the need for change on the Spuistraat after reoccurring collisions and conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists. The municipality already ordered cyclists on the road in 2020 to give pedestrians the space to social distance from one another. "The busier and busier bike path is no longer seen as positive and adding to the quality of life," a document from the district committee read.

The district committee hopes to ban bikes on the road indefinitely to lower the chance of future incidents. Signs on the road will mark the cyclists' priority over cars.

When the municipality first made the Haarlemmerdijk largely car-free last year, residents of the street took the matter to court. The judge ruled at the time that as long as coronavirus measures are in place, cars will only be allowed in from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to load and unload.



Nearly one year, it turned out residents wanted to keep the changes. Around 77 percent of residents and 60 percent of business owners were in favor of maintaining the rules.

The city district committee will discuss the plans in the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.