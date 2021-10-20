Two Moroccan airlines report that Morocco is halting air traffic between the country and the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom from midnight.

The Moroccan authorities haven't officially announced this measure yet, according to NOS. The pro-government news site Le360 wrote that Morocco decided to stop flights due to "new variants" of the coronavirus in the three countries.

Royal Air Maroc tweeted that the Moroccan government decided to halt air traffic due to "the pandemic situation." Air Arabia Maroc only said that flights are suspended from midnight until further notice.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is checking whether the information is correct, according to NOS.