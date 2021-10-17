The Royal Dutch Marechaussee arrested a man at the Schiphol airport on Saturday evening for climbing over the counter at the currency exchange office with a pair of scissors in his hands.

The Marechaussee was quickly at the scene and swiftly overpowered the man. A Marechaussee spokeswoman said employees were working behind the counter at the time of the attack.

No injuries were reported but the staff was said to be under shock. The employees were offered victim’s assistance.

The man’s motives were not yet known. Authorities are still interrogating him.