There were again more Covid-19 patients than one day earlier in Dutch hospitals on Sunday.

The National Patient Coordination Center (LCPS) reported Dutch hospitals were treating 553 people for Covid-19. On Saturday there were 546 Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals.

There were 142 patients with Covid-19 in the ICU; on Saturday, there were 138. In the regular hospital ward, there were 411 Covid-19 patients. On Saturday, 408 patients were in the regular hospital ward.

Between Saturday and Sunday evening, 68 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital, eight less than before. Out of the total number of new Covid-19 patients, 13 had to go to the ICU. The remaining 55 were sent to the regular hospital ward.

The National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) received reports of 3,703 positive coronavirus tests between Saturday and Sunday morning. That is more than the weekly average of 3,377, but slightly less than Saturday when 3,737 cases were reported.

In Amsterdam, 168 people have been told since Saturday that they were infected with the coronavirus. In Rotterdam, there were 142 infections and in The Hague 75. There were 54 new reports of coronavirus infections from Staphorst and 47 from Venlo.

Large parts of the Netherlands will turn red on the upcoming European coronavirus risk-level map which could lead to other countries imposing extra measures on travelers coming from the Netherlands.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus a total of 2,047,711 times.