Delft-based Hardt Hyperloop will receive 15 million euros from the European Commission to realize its plans for a superfast transportation system. According to the company, this is the first time a hyperloop firm has received financial support from Brussels.

Hardt was founded a few years ago by a group of students from the Delft University of Technology after winning a competition organized by SpaceX, the space business launched by entrepreneur Elon Musk. A hyperloop can be compared to the concept of pneumatic tube document delivery. For transportation purposes, Hardt said it is capable of reaching speeds of more than 1,000 kilometers per hour.

Hardt previously received support from other parties, including the Dutch government and the city of Groningen. The company wants to open a test center in that municipality in 2023 where its technology can be better demonstrated.

"A great next step after the European Hyperloop Center would be to establish a first route in the Netherlands within this decade," said Tim Houter, the co-founder of Hard Hyperloop. Ultimately, the company hopes to set up a broad European hyperloop network that will enable people and goods to be transported quickly in a carbon neutral manner.

