In Eindhoven, the nine-day Dutch Design Week (DDW) will start on Saturday. Visitors can get to know the work and ideas of designers from home and abroad in dozens of places in the city. Exhibitions, lectures, award shows, parties and more will all be part of the Dutch Design Week.

Attention will mainly be put this years on the possibilities of producing less but designing better.

The theme this year is called The Great Number. “With this theme, DDW is calling for less on the one hand. Less consumption, fewer products and therefore, less waste. More sustainable products with higher quality through which the consumer deals with products differently,” DDW said.

Designers create more and thus, also contribute to producing and selling more, DDW said. “More and more designers want to make a difference. Product designers who think about fully circular products, introduce new forms of local production or design products that make consumers think abut their use and their real value.”

The Dutch Design Week will continue until October 24. More than 2,600 designers are taking part in the exhibitions.

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test are required for a number of events and for visits to any cafés, restaurants or bars.