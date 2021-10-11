An average of 2,356 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus each of the past seven days, according to raw data provided by the RIVM on Monday. The daily average in the Netherlands was 38 percent higher compared to a week earlier.

The agency recorded another 2,275 coronavirus infections between Sunday and Monday morning. That pushed the moving average to its highest point in four weeks. A combination of raw and corrected data put the average even higher at 2,407.

About 10 percent of people tested by the GGD from October 3-9 received the news they were infected with the coronavirus. During that time, about 22,200 people were tested daily, a 15 percent increase compared to the previous week.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (108), Amsterdam (72), and Rotterdam (67). Rotterdam's total was nearly equal to its average, while the other two cities posted figures well below average.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 497 people with Covid-19 on Monday afternoon. That reflected an increase of 4 percent in a day, which brought the total to its highest point in 12 days. The figure stood 9 percent higher than a week ago. A similar increase would place the total at close to 550.

Among the current hospitalized patients were 138 people receiving treatment in an intensive care unit, an increase of 8 after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The ICU figure has largely fluctuated between 125 and 150 for two weeks. The other 359 patients were being treated in regular care wards, the most since September 21. The figure was higher by 10 compared to Sunday.

Hospitals admitted 52 patients with the disease between Sunday and Monday afternoon, including 14 intensive care patients. That brought the seven-day average up to 56, including 11 ICU admissions. A week ago, the average was 56, with 6 sent to intensive care on a daily basis.

Dutch authorities recorded a total of 2,026,402 positive coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.