Hunters shot a record number of nearly five thousand wild boars in Veluwe in the past three months. The wild boars have been leaving the forest more often due to an acute food shortage, according to NOS.

Only around 1,350 out of the ten thousand wild boards in Veluwe will be spared. Any more would be harmful to the quality of the forest, rangers said.

Last year there were optimal conditions for plants to produce food for the wild boars causing a population. This year, the situation turned due to a cold spring. A harsh winter with little food awaits the wild boars in the Veluwe.

"Everything that falls from the trees at night is immediately eaten," Erik Koffeman from the Gelderland Fauna Management Unit said.

The hunting season will remain open until February 1. "If too many wild boars die due to hunger, then the forest rangers will see that. While they are hunting, they are registering how many animals are left. For now, there are still any. Even if you do not encounter any, there are still a thousand boars in the woods."