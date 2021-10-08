The caretaker Cabinet will not scrap the use of the Coronavirus Access Pass next month if the pressure on healthcare remains at its current level, sources close to the government told De Telegraaf.

The Cabinet will adjust the current coronavirus restrictions on November 5, the sources expect. The Coronavirus Access Pass, a QR code often displayed on the government's CoronaCheck app that shows you were vaccinated against Covid-19, recently recovered from an infection, or tested negative for the virus within the past 24 hours, is one of the current restrictions. People have to show an access pass in the catering sector, the cultural and entertainment sector, and to get into events.

Other restrictions include mandatory face masks on public transport, catering establishments closing at midnight, and a maximum of 75 percent occupancy for indoor events without fixed seating.

According to Telegraaf's sources, the Cabinet may relax the capacity limit for indoor events so that venues like Ahoy and Ziggo Dome can fully reopen. If the figures are positive, they may also relax the early closing time in the catering sector. The access pass will remain in place, but its use may be adjusted if the figures allow it. The Cabinet may perhaps scrap the access pass for the cultural sector or make it compulsory for specific group sizes.

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) will issue new advice to the Cabinet on November 1, and the involved Ministers will likely announce their adjustments to the restrictions on November 5.