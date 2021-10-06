The tenth edition of the Amsterdam Light Festival will take place from 2 December to 23 January 2022 under the name Celebrate Light. Over 20 light artworks will be displayed in the eastern party of the capital's city center in the evenings. According to the organization, these are public favorites and the most memorable works of the past decade.

People can admire the show by boat or on foot. According to the organization, the theme is a reference to the anniversary, but "also to the fact that we can celebrate the festival together again." In the previous edition, boat trips and walking routes were impossible due to the coronavirus restrictions.

At the request of the public, the repeated works will include Light a Wish (illuminated and enlarged dandelion fluff), Ghost Ship (the 17th-century ghost ship Flying Dutchman as a light projection on 'screens' of water), and Moonburn (a massive balloon with luminescent paint).

The Amsterdam Light Festival's goal is to illuminate the dark winter months artistically. According to the organization, the nine previous editions attracted 6 million visitors with 270 works of art.