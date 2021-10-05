Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 483 people with Covid-19 on Tuesday. The figure rose 6 percent since Monday afternoon, the third straight daily increase. It was caused in part by 82 patient admissions during the preceding 24 hours, the most in a day since September 9.

Seventeen of the new patients were sent directly to intensive care, a two-week high. Hospitals took on an average of 47 new Covid-19 patients each of the past seven days, including nine sent to an ICU.

Hospital monitor LCPS said that the regular care wards were treating 351 patients with the coronavirus disease. That was 25 more than on Monday, after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The total was back to a two-week high.

Intensive care units were treating the remaining 132 patients with Covid-19, a net increase of four. The ICU total has fluctuated between 128 and 143 for a week.

The combined total of 483 patients was also 2 percent higher than last Tuesday, signifying the first weekly increase in nearly a month. A similar increase would put the total back near 500.

The RIVM also reported the most new coronavirus infections in a given day since September 22. Some 1,932 people were given a positive diagnosis for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning, raising the seven-day average to 1,734.

The average grew by two percent in a week. A combination of raw and corrected data put that figure at 1,717.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (85), The Hague (78), and Amsterdam (76). All three were at or very near their respective moving averages.

Amersfoort was fourth, recording 41 new infections. That was nearly a two-week high, and was far higher than the city's average of 27.