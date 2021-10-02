The reopening of the United States for vaccinated travelers from the European Union will be a turning point for the airline company KLM, CEO Pieter Elbers said in an interview with De Telegraaf. The airline’s occupancy rate can thus increase up to between 70 to 80 percent.

The quarantine obligation imposed by the government on Americans created large costs for the KLM and “caused a lot of confusion among customers”. Elbers also saw restrictions loosening with flights to Asia and South America. “The world is slowly opening up again,” the CEO said.

From November 1 onwards, vaccinated people from the European Union, as well as British people, can again make long-haul flights to the US.

The US is one of the most important markets for the KLM. Since the announcement, of the reopening, the airline Air France-KLM has already noticed an increasing demand for flights to the US, especially before the Christmas period.

Traveling to the US is currently virtually impossible for people who do not have a US passport or residence permit. The strict travel policies introduced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic are being by the White House. Travelers will have to get tested and wear a face mask after their arrival.