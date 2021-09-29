Almost two thirds of road users in the Netherlands at least occasionally check their phones while driving, the Ministry of Infrastructure concluded from a survey of 1,200 people. Motorists, cyclists, and scooter riders kept a diary of the messages they received and sent and how important they were for four days and then submitted it to the Ministry, NOS reports.

84 percent found the messages they received while driving unimportant, and 94 percent found them not worth the risk of a fine. Nevertheless, two thirds of them still read those messages, at least occasionally, while in traffic. For more than half of those who use their phone in traffic, this has led to slowing down, swerving, missing a turn, or even an accident.

Caretaker Minister Barbara Visser of Infrastructure and Water Management called on people to set their phones on 'do not disturb' while driving, so that they receive no notifications and are not tempted to look. By far the most messages do not need to be read immediately, she said. The fine for being on your phone while cycling is 100 euros. On a scooter it's 160 euros, and while driving a car 250 euros.