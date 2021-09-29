They mayors on the Security Council are positive about experiments that were held this past weekend in some municipalities with wristbands, with which people could gain access to the catering industry after a single presentation of a coronavirus access pass (CTB). The cabinet also sees value in it, but would like to draw up rules so that such a system works the same everywhere and can also be enforced.

The chairmen of the security regions, which together form the Security Council, consulted on Tuesday with caretaker Minister Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice and Security) about the first weekend in which the CTB was mandatory. In principle, every visitor who wants to enter a bar or restaurant, for example, must be checked on whether they have a valid QR code in the CoronaCheck app. That code means that you have been vaccinated, recently tested negative or recovered from a coronavirus infection in the last six months.

Many catering entrepreneurs were not pleased with the introduction of the coronavirus access pass. Checking it would take too much time and they don't think it's their job to act as an enforcer. An alternative was devised in Breda and Alkmaar this past weekend: people could have their QR code scanned at a checkpoint in the city, after which they were given a wristband. This allowed them to enter catering establishments, without those entrepreneurs having to scan their code every time. In Alkmaar there was also a waterproof stamp as an alternative to a wristband.

Other mayors are also interested in such a system, became clear during the Security Council meeting The Ministry wants to provide more information on what such a system should look like on Wednesday. For example, a different color wristband must be fitted for each day, since a negative Covid-19 test is only valid for 24 hours. It should also still be possible to carry out random checks.