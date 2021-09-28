The seven-day average of daily coronavirus infections rose for the second straight day after 1,739 new infections were diagnosed between Monday and Tuesday morning. Raw data put the average close to 1,699, and a mix of raw and corrected data put the average slightly lower at 1,680.

The update moved the number of diagnosed infections since the start of the pandemic to 1,999,592. Barring any technical issues at the RIVM or the GGD, the two millionth infection will likely be recorded in the daily update of raw data on Wednesday.

Despite the recent increase, the moving average was still 12 percent lower compared to a week ago. The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (97), Amsterdam (91) and The Hague (73). Amsterdam was well above the city's average of 75, while the other two city totals were closer to their respective averages.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 154 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, the lowest figure in two months. The ICU figure fell by ten since Monday afternoon, a six percent decrease. Another 321 patients were in regular care, an increase of one.

Combined, the total stood at 475, two percent lower than the previous day. The figure has gone down 18 percent in a week. A similar decrease would bring the total below 400 for the first time since July 19.

Figures from the LCPS showed that 42 people with Covid-19 were admitted during the previous 24 hours, including 3 sent directly to intensive care units. On average, 41 people were admitted each of the past seven days, a decrease of 23 percent since last Tuesday. That includes 9 daily ICU admissions on average, down from 10.