The first day on which people had to show a coronavirus access pass to gain entry to catering establishments or cultural institutions did not lead to any considerable issues for special investigating officers (boa's).

“It was quiet,” chair of the trade union for special investigating officers (BOA ACP) Richard Gerrits said. “Hopefully, it stays that way but so far, so good.”

Since Saturday, everyone aged 13 and older must show a coronavirus access pass to gain entry to a catering business, event, or an art and culture institution. The access pass shows that the person is either vaccinated against Covid-19, tested negative for the coronavirus, or has recently recovered from Covid-19.

The pass can be shown in the CoronaCheck app which experienced problems on Saturday evening due to a server overload and DDoS cyberattacks.

The issues resulted in long queues in front of catering establishments, yet that did lead to boa's having to intervene more than usual, according to Gerrits. “Although they probably turned a blind eye here and there,” Gerrits admitted.