The Dutch documentary Ze noemen me Baboe was nominated for an International Emmy Award in the Documentary category. The film, nominated with the English title They Call Me Babu, is about Alima, a nanny in the former Dutch East Indies.

The documentary was made by Sandra Beerends, Pieter van Huystee and the NTR. The other nominees in the category are the Brazilian film Cercados, the Thai documentary Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice and the Toxic Beauty from Canada.

At the last Oscars, They Call Me Babu was entered in the Best Documentary category. However, the documentary did not earn a nomination.

The International Emmy Awards, the premier award for television programs shot outside the United States, will be held on November 22.