An ash cloud from the island La Palma that passed over the Netherlands in the night from Saturday to Sunday did not present any dangers to the public health. The cloud was very high in the atmosphere and in addition, its sulfur dioxide level was realatively low in the Netherlands, the RIVM said on Sunday.

The cloud was caused by an eruption of the volcano la Cumbre Vieja on the Spanish island last Sunday. It traveled over other European countries, including Portugal, Austria, France and Belgium. There were was no threat in any these countries either, according to the RIVM.

The volcano on the Canary Island spewed large amounts of lava when it erupted on the island of 85 thousand inhabitants. No one was injured in the blast, but 460 buildings were destroyed and over six thousand people needed to be brought to safety. Large amounts of toxic sulfur dioxide were released into the surrounding atmosphere.

The landing stripe of the La Palma was in service again Sunday afternoon once the ash was cleared.