An estimated one thousand opponents of the introduction of the coronavirus access pass took the streets on Saturday in The Hague.

The activists gathered at the Malieveld where FvD leader Thierry Baudet held a speech. Some of the demonstrators carried signs reading “end medical apartheid”, “Covid vaccine is poison” and “use your IQ instead of QR.”

Protestors walked from the Malieveld along the Hoffvijver to Plein 1813. They then returned to the Malieveld after which the majority of the protestors left.

The “march against the Covid passport” was organized by among others, the Netherlands in Revolt.

Since Saturday, a coronavirus access pass showing that a person is either fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has tested negative for the coronavirus or has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection has become mandatory to enter catering establishments, as well as, theaters and cinemas among other places.



The Dutch union for special investigating officers (boa's) said to NOS they had not heard reports of any incidents surrounding the QR code checks on Saturday. "The day is still young, of course," says chairman of the Dutch Boa Union Ruud Kuin. "At the end of the day I will be informed by my colleagues but so far I have not received any spontaneous reports".