A 54-year-old man died after he was stabbed on Friday evening in the Schelfhorstpark in Almelo on Friday evening. A 29-year-old man from Almelo was arrested in connection with the crime on Saturday morning.

The victim was found by passers-by around midnight, sparking a large-scale search for the possible culprit. The passers-by called for help and tried to resuscitate the man but he died at the scene.

Around 8:30 a.m. police forced themselves into an apartment on the Boddenstraat in Almelo, the AD reported.

The 54-year-old man was the fourth murder victim in Almelo within the past two weeks. On September 15, the body of a 56-year-old woman was found in the trunk of a car. Her boyfriend was suspected of committing the homicide.

Two days later, a man seen wielding a crossbow killed his 70-year-old neighbor and her 52-year-old niece.