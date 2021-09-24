The use of the coronavirus access pass at church services has church goers almost equally divided. About 40 percent are for people showing an access pass before going to church, and another about 40 percent are against, according to a study by Direct Research for NPO Radio 1 program Dit is de Dag and the Nederlands Dagblad.

The researchers questioned a representative group of over a thousand Christians who go to church at least once a month about the use of the coronavirus access pass. 20 percent said they don't care one way or the other.

From Saturday, social distancing and most other measures against the spread of the coronavirus are being scrapped in the Netherlands. In exchange, people will have to show a coronavirus access pass if they want to go to a catering establishment, a cultural institution, or an event of any kind. The access pass is proof that you've been vaccinated against Covid-19, recently tested negative for the virus, or recently recovered from it and therefore have immunity. It can be shown in the form of a QR code on the CoronaCheck app.

Earlier this week the Roman Catholic Church and the Protestant Church in the Netherlands both announced that they wouldn't be requiring access passes from church goers. The Catholic church did call on believers to get vaccinated, quoting Pope Francis who called vaccination an act of love. The Protestant Church asked its congregation to be mindful of people who are vulnerable or do not feel safe