The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will publish a decision on the possible use of a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, a source close to the matter told Reuters. This will be the Amsterdam-based regulator's first decision on booster shots for Covid-19 vaccines, according to the agency.

"EMA's decision on the third dose of Pfizer is expected for the beginning of October," the source said.

Early this month the EMA said that Covid-19 booster shots were not urgently needed in general, but should be considered for people with severely weakened immune systems. It stressed that the priority should remain first getting everyone vaccinated, and then considering extra doses.

The Dutch Health Council advised the government to give booster shots to people with serious immune disorders. An estimated 200 thousand Netherlands residents have a severely weakened immune system, for example after an organ transplant. The Health Council advised letting people's doctors decide whether they need a booster shot.