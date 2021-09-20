A man was stabbed in the face on a train at Rotterdam Blaak station by another train passenger on Monday morning, the police reported. The victim was hit in the cheek, a police spokeswoman said, and taken to hospital. The perpetrator is still at large, but the police have him in the picture in Rotterdam.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. in a moving train, which entered or exited the Blaak train and metro station in the center of Rotterdam, the spokeswoman said. It is unclear what led to the stabbing or whether the two men knew each other.

The perpetrator managed to get away after the incident. The police identified him, but have not arrested him yet. "There is no longer any danger, the perpetrator is on the run and is no longer on the train. Where he is, and whether he left the station or entered a subway, we do not know," a police spokesperson said earlier on Monday morning.

The victim was conscious and communicating and wast transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.