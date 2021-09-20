Dutch actor David Elsendoorn, who has a regular role in the big Emmy winner Ted Lasso, called the success of the series "very unreal". He said that Monday from an Emmy party in Los Angeles, where he currently resides.

Elsendoorn plays the Dutch player Jan Maas in the second season of the comedy about a British football team and its charismatic trainer. Ted Lasso won seven Emmys on Monday morning, including Best Comedy. Three protagonists, including Jason Sudeikis, were also awarded.

"We make the series with such a special group of people," said Elsendoorn. "And I feel immensely privileged and incredibly grateful to be able to learn from such fantastic professionals. They are all such inspiring actors."

Elsendoorn graduated from the Amsterdam Toneelschool in 2018 and previously played a leading role in the movie Gelukszoekers van Hanro Smitsman. He was also seen in series such as Spangas and Vliegende Hollanders.

Ted Lasso can be watched on Apple TV+. The series gained considerable popularity in the Netherlands in recent weeks, based on reactions on social media.