A group of young people hurled, among other objects, eggs, beer bottles and stones at police officers, shortly after midnight on Sunday morning in Katwijk, Hart van Nederland reported.

Officers were called after reports of unrest on the Tramstraat. The group of between 100 to 200 young people refused to leave the area after bars closed at midnight, Omroep West stated. Police arrived to intervene at which point the young people began to attack the officers.

One agent was hit on the head with an object, Omroep West reported. He was said to be recovering well.

Up to 25 police cars, as well as police dogs, had to be called to bring the situation under control. Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, most of the youth had left.

Six arrests were made that night. One of the young people was grabbed by a police dog.